Local songstress Catherine Kusasira believes it is high time the government permitted the National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s return to stage.

Kusasira requested the government to allow Bobi Wine return to active music reasoning that politics got done long ago and it was the main reason why he was barred from performing anywhere.

She further stated that Bobi Wine was barred from performing because music had mixed up with politics, something that caused tension to the ruling regime.

Politics ended and Bobi Wine has to resume his music career. I believe the reason he was banned from singing was the fact that politics was going on and music was being integrated with politics. Catherine Kusasira Sseruga

It is almost four years now since Bobi Wine was banned from performing anywhere when he publicly came out and announced that he was to take on President Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

Kusasira came out with the pleas following the rough reception she has been receiving over time at different shows where she has been booked to perform.