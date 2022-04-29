Jose Chameleone takes the hands of his clock back to over 15 years ago and adds fresh visuals to his golden song ‘Kuuma Obwesigwa’.

It’s hard listing Chameleone’s best songs and not mentioning “Kuuma Obwesigwa” – a song that was too sweet that they made a Swahili version .

Unlike lately, not much emphasis was put om visuals many years ago and a couple of the legendary singer’s songs lack videos.

It’s for that reason, among many others, that Chameleone decided to hit studio a few months ago to remake the song and add visuals to it.

The song still sounds golden and befitting of the generational character that Chameleone has moulded himself into for over two decades.

The release of the song is also timed to perfection, just on the back of the Leone Island chief’s banger “Forever”.

The ‘Kuma Obwesigwa’ remake was done by Ian Pro and there is a bit of freshness about it yet at the same time, the originality isn’t lost.

Keeping it simple has always been Chameleone’s way of going about the visuals and it is clear to see that his influence rubbed off Jah Live in making the new visuals.

Chameleone dedicates the visuals to the golden generation of mothers, fathers, uncles, and aunties who enjoyed the song back in the day.

“Back into times, Dedication to all Dads, Mums, Unclesand Aunties,” Chameleone wrote in his social media.

Take a gaze at the video below: