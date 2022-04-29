Upon returning to her fiance, Angel Kwakunda has maintained that she was never planning on leaving Emmanuel Lwasa for good at any one point.

On Thursday, Angel Kwakunda and Emmanuel Lwasa were seen together again since March when they separated.

Their one month separation had birthed a lot of gossip about why they had separated, with Lwasa’s alleged infidelity on top of the matter.

Just because we had a misunderstanding doesn’t mean we parted ways. Angel Kwakunda

Lwasa as well said Angel was not entirely faithful and that she was often been disrespectful to him hence the split.

All that, however, seems to be behind them having seen them reunited on Thursday.

During an interview with Urban TV, Angel said that a lot was said when they weren’t together but none of it hurts her.

She also maintained that she was never planning on leaving Lwasa for good but she had to show her discontent following a misunderstanding they had.

What people say, even what Lwasa says, doesn’t hurt me. These things happen in life but I have never left him. Just because we had a misunderstanding doesn’t mean we parted ways. Even the married people, the likes of Catherine Kusasira divorce and come back apologising, singing songs for their lovers, how about me? Angel Kwakunda

When asked what the new arrangement in their relationship is gonna be since Lwasa has other women, Angel Kwakunda revealed that he bought her a new home.

“My fiancé bought me a new home, I have my own home now and he is still showering me with more and more gifts. If I ever decide to dump him, I will come to television and say it out loud,” Angel noted.