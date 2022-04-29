Masaka City businessman Emmanuel Lwasa believes his fiancée Angel Kwakunda was testing his patience when she left him for a month.

In March, Angel Kwakunda and Emmanuel Lwasa’s relationship hit a bump when the former left the latter’s home.

The following weeks have had back and forth taunts from both lovers towards each other until on Thursday when they were seen hanging together again.

While speaking to Spark TV, Lwasa revealed that it is true Angel Kwakunda has returned into his life and that she is back for good.

Also Read: Lwasa gifted me with fake dollar notes on my birthday – Angel Kwakunda

“She (Angel) is back and this time she will stick with me,” the Masaka tycoon said.

When asked if they were playing a stunt, Lwasa acknowledged that Angel was indeed playing a trick when she left.

It was her own tactic as a woman but she has now passed that level too. When getting into marriage, there are many steps you go through. Women are taught to do many things to test the patience of the man. Emmanuel Lwasa

“No I wasn’t forced at any one point to let her return. As a man, I’m supposed to have a family with a wife, so I had to bring her back,” he added.

Angel as well noted that she is not just any ordinary woman in Lwasa’s life but the one he pledged to love forever and they are planning a wedding soon.

“I am engaged, I wasn’t picked off the road. I have a ring on my finger. Up next in our relationship is the official wedding,” Angel noted.

Well, we await the wedding!