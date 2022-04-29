For a good while, singer Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone has been toiling to acquire a USA Visa that would permit him to travel to Joe Biden’s land to visit his family members.

He had tried several times but had always faced obstacles and at times got bounced on the attempts he made at the American Embassy.

The rumors about being denied the USA Visa made rounds on different media outlets but he kept tight-lipped about the allegations.

A few days ago, he eventually managed to successfully acquire the travel document that will enable him jet out of the country to pay a visit to his wife and children.

Out of too much excitement and joy, he let his happiness show during the video premiere of his song ‘Kuuma Obwesigwa’ at Racers Bar, Bukoto.

During the video premier, Jose Chameleone scoffed at those who ran stories indicating how he had been denied a Visa to travel to America.

He jubilated saying that soon he will be waving goodbye to Ugandans as he will be traveling to visit his family.