Kabagarame – the weekly meat market located along the Mbarara-Ishaka road in Bushenyi District is coming back to Kampala.

After a two-year hiatus, the Kabagarame Kampala Festival is happening this weekend – Saturday 30th April – at the Uganda Museum, in partnership with Bell Lager – the official enjoyments beer.

The festival brings specially prepared meat recipes prepared and served in a traditional setting with locally sourced, farm-fresh, organic ingredients.

Speaking about the event, Owen Mwesigye, one of the festival’s founders, said, “The festival was developed to bring a cherished meal and reunion experience closer to the city’s people.

Those who have been to Kabagarame should expect a home-away-from-home experience in Kampala.” Revellers will get to enjoy their choice of either fried or roasted meat with special offers on Bell Lager.

The brand is deepening its Mpola Enjoyments campaign by offering consumers more opportunities to have a good time in chill vibes and laid back environments.

Matilda Babuleka, Bell Lager’s brand manager, says, “Kabagarame is famous for its unmatched meat offerings, and we are proud to come on board to let the good times flow, as part of our purpose, and to prove that a cold Bell Lager is indeed the perfect companion for your muchomo or kikalayi.”

Gates will be open from 10.00 am and entrance to the festival is only UGX 10,000.