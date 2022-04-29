Fireboy DML said that it is a “dream” for him to perform for his Ugandan fans upon landing at Entebbe Airport on Friday morning.

Fireboy DML, real name Adedamola Adefolahan, arrived last night ahead of the much anticipated ‘Fireboy Live in Kampala’ concert slated for Saturday 30th April 2022 in Kampala.

The 26-year-old Nigerian singer is expected to put up a spirited show at Lugogo Cricket Oval tomorrow and he is up for the task.

Upon landing at the airport, Fireboy was welcomed by an entourage which consisted of celebrated local rapper Navio.

The “Tattoo” singer, while speaking to journalists, noted that performing in Uganda has been a dream and he cannot wait to get on stage.

I am so happy to finally be able to come here it has been a dream of mine to perform for my fans in Uganda. I cannot wait. Fireboy DML

He will join a host of other West African artists who have already performed for Ugandans since the lockdown was lifted including Ruger and Chike.