Firebase Crew Vice President Twaha Bukeni Ali alias Nubian Li is on the verge of losing his home that is located in Kulambiro, Mutuba Zone to Rose Kayondo.

The grounds on which Nubian Li and the wife might lose their home is based on the fact that the Nakawa Court ruled in 2018 that the Nakazi singer acquired the house-hold property unlawfully.

The case filed by the wife to Moses Kayondo, Rose Kayondo, in 2011 who is , reveals that Moses sold the property to Nubian Li without her knowledge yet she put in the most efforts while buying the plot of land and constructing the house.

Rose Kayondo who got married to Moses Kayondo on 20th April 1998 challenged the selling of her property to Nubian Li saying that the two forged her signature while buying off the property.

Based on the court ruling, Nubian Li should vacate the house and also pay for the damages and costs amounting to Shs26m to Rose Kayondo for the time she spent challenging the singer in court.

The costs should be footed by Nubian Li and Mr. Moses Kayondo.