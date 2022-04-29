Brian Avie, real name Brian Baguma, talks about how sex for money is a growing trend in Uganda’s social life in his new song “Sex Money”.

‘Sex Money’ talks about a lady who has seen enough of the bad sides about relationships so she resorts to giving sex for money.

She opts for different types of men focused on getting money from them. In return, she gives sex just to make her life better.

The song was written by Brian Avie himself and produced by Mesh Pan. It was mixed and mastered by Herbert skillz.

There is a lot to watch in the visuals directed by Zyga Phix as the script tries to showcase the message embedded in the lyrics.

Fashion, coloring, camera angles, lighting, and so much more will keep your eyes glued to the screen.

About Brian Avie

Brian Avie also known as Baguma brian is an RnB artist born and raised in Kampala.

He started singing in his high school days and went on with his career thereafter.

His first studio album dubbed “Black or White” was recorded in in 2008. He has gone on to release many other songs in recent years.

Take a gaze at the ‘Sex Money’ visuals below: