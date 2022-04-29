In his new song ‘Personal’, Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment artist, Ssemwogerere Sam a.k.a Zulitums celebrates the love shared with his personal person.

Zulitums has been somewhat laying low for over 7 months since releasing his banger Oluvannyuma late last year.

In that period, however, he has been performing at a few events around the country and spending sleepless nights at studio working on new music.

After the long wait, Zulitums has dropped his very first 2022 project dubbed ‘Personal’.

Known for keeping his choruses simple and catchy, Zulitums sticks to the working formula in Personal with the chorus, “Kili personal, nkwagala ebili personal…(kwata awo)…kili personal, personal person wange.”

The song is 98% Luganda with the expressive Afro-fusion artist’s storytelling ability and relatable feeling evident from the beginning to the end.

It is a ballard, a soft song that will most definitely hit the right spots of the heart of whoever you send or dedicate it to.

He unleashes his top notch production energy garnished with matured lyricism – two things his fans have always loved him for.

On the visuals, the singer worked with the experienced multi award-winning video director Sasha Vybz who as well kept it simple but magnetic to the eye.