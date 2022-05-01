On ‘Repeat’, Dunia Maisha urges the listener to develop the “never give up” spirit as it is the only way to make it in this tough world of critics.

Maisha is certainly not a very new face in the music circles having been closely working with a couple of celebrities in the past.

2022 seems the year that the Wanainchi Africa-signed artist wants to take control of his music career and steer it in forward motion.

Produced by Kelly Yo and mastered by Bomba at Axcess Records, Repeat is an Afrobeat song and Maisha’s first release of 2022.

“This song is about how we hustle but are always challenged by other fellows.” Dunia Maisha

The visuals which try to depict exactly the message embedded in the lyrics were directed by Jah Live Films.

Shot in the ghettos of Kampala, the storyline of the video is about a man who has to keep going on with the daily hustles of life despite being despised often.

It is a strong message that instills hope amongst the youths who are lately criticised of easily giving up without trying hard enough in whatever they do.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: