Renown local rapper Feffe Bussi, born Frank Mukiiza, is unhappy with the “sickening” state of Uganda’s health care sector.

Following the challenges he faced while at Mulago hospital where his late sister Hope Mutesi was bedridden before passing away during the Easter Weekend, Feffe Bussi has expressed his discontentment.

Speaking to Galaxy FM, the self-styled Smallest Rapper explained that he was demoralized when he took his late sister to Mulago for kidney treatment.

Upon arrival at the National Referral Hospital, Feffe narrated that he was not helped by any medical practitioner.

The best way to survive in Uganda is by protecting yourself and not getting sick, our health care system is very poor. Feffe Bussi

After spending several hours stranded with his then ailing sister at the hospital, he was referred to Kiruddu Hospital along Salaama road where he got some help for his sister’s dialysis treatment.

Also Read: Feffe Bussi’s sister bedridden for kidney failure, needs transplant

Unfortunately, Hope Mutesi lost the battle to kidney failure just at the time Feffe Bussi was planning to hold fundraising car wash campaign to help those she was receiving treatment with at Kiruddu hospital.

Feffe paid tribute to his late sister whom he said played the mother figure in his life, often supporting him in every way.

I would like to thank everyone that stood with me when I lost my sister. Hope was my big sister, she used to pay my school fees, she kickstarted my singing career, she paid for all my first videos. Basically she was like my mother. Feffe Bussi

May her soul rest in peace!