After over ten years, the Necessary Noize duo will be releasing new music and Nazizi Hirji believes they couldn’t have found a better time to return to the scene.

Necessary Noize; a Kenyan old generation Reggae music duo consisting of Wyre and Nazizi, are to release a new 8-track EP in coming months.

Wyre confirmed the news that the duo is now back together, working on new projects the first of which drops on 5th May.

While speaking about their reunion, Nazizi revealed that it is something that has been in the offing for a long while but kept in being postponed.

Finally, however, they managed to create time and she believes this is the perfect time for Necessary Noize to make some noise.

Wyre and I have always been in discussion about doing something together as Necessary Noize but because of individual commitments we just kept on postponing it until now. The universe just aligned for us. We never particularly intended for it to be this year, but if you ask me, this is the perfect time. Nazizi Hirji

The forthcoming projects have already incited an anticipation around them from loyal fans following Wyre’s teaser on social media.