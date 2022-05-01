While on bended knees, city comedian Kawuki Simon Bashir a.k.a MC Kapale sunk himself in tears as he pleaded for forgiveness from all the people that he has ever wronged in the arts industry.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, MC Kapale looking perturbed, dejected, and vulnerable with tears rolling down his cheeks, requested the Mayanja family, Alex Muhangi, Mama Fiina, and all events promoters to forgive him for the negative acts he has done against them.

During the interview, he disclosed how he is currently living a tough lifestyle and poverty before asking for help.

Kapale revealed that he is at the moment choking on heavy debts that have almost made him sell off some of his items and property including his car.

He requested to be given a second chance in life asserting how he is currently a reformed individual who needs to better his life.

Getting back his shine in the comedy industry as a changed person is another of his desires. He vows not to insult promoters and fellow comedians ever again.