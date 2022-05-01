Bantu Entertainment Africa dancehall singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking has shared lively visuals to his brand new jam dubbed “Transport Money”.

The long-awaited visuals have got a hilarious start as one chubby guy, while playing board games (matatu), narrates a story of how he was let down by his girlfriend whom he sent ‘Transport Money’ and she didn’t turn up.

While jazzing to his colleagues, Vyper Ranking gave him a tip by showing him words written on his T-shirt.

The words read “Cash on delivery” so that in the case that the girlfriend foxes, the man doesn’t end up making a loss.

The video also captures other beautiful scenes that no one would love to miss out as Vyper Ranking vows that he will no longer send transport money to women before urging other men to do the same.

The audio was produced by Nessim and the visuals were directed by Visan Magic. Check the video out below: