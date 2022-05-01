In his new song ‘Emelina’, YahBoy, real name Fred Tumwesigye, praises his lover as he yearns for more love.

Emelina is YahBoy’s first release of 2022 and only his third project after “ Leero Party ” (feat. Eddy Kenzo), and “ Banger “.

He describes it as one of the best songs he has ever written and that he chose a love song because the world is surrounded by love.

This is one of my best songs in all the songs I have written. I decided to bring it in love coz the world is surrounded by love. YahBoy

Also Read: Eddy Kenzo features Kokode and Yahboy, HerbertSkillz on ‘Leero Party’

The song is a fusion of Dancehall and Afrobeat, and the audio will get you grooving before you land your eyes on the visuals.

Emelina was produced by Babybeats, and was mixed and mastered by Herbertskillz. The visuals were directed by Elly V. Mugisa.

Speaking to MBU in November 2021, the former Triplets Ghetto Kids member Fredo YahBoy revealed that he wants to inspire fellow teenagers to make good music.

Take a gaze at the video: