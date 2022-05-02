Back on stage and in the bad books of fashion critics is Cindy Sanyu as fans question why she wore a biker to perform a client’s wedding.

Following a long maternity leave, singer Cindy Sanyu is up and running again, performing at different gigs around the country.

On Saturday, the King Herself was booked to perform at a wedding for a couple identified as Peter and Brenda.

To everyone’s surprise, she showed up at the venue decked in an all-black outfit; a black shirt, golden bling, crop top jacket, a biker, and black heels.

Cindy performing at the Comedy Store UG in a biker recently

She looked like the star that she is, ready to hit the stage at Cricket Oval and perform “Boom Party” – except this was at a wedding.

As soon as the singer shared the video on her Instagram page, critics came flying into the comments section with all sorts of opinions on her dress code.

Most people did not approve her “inconsiderate” outfit choices as they questioned if she arrived at the wedding straight from the bar.

A one Gifty Gloria noted, “I love everything about you dear but truth is bitter, those clothes are not for wedding functions sweetheart. You have not respected the function, please change your ways.“

Several other comments pointed in a similar direction despite her diehard fans, the Cindycates, making a point that she was smart.

Cindy herself didn’t seem bothered as she replied a few of the comments asking the critics not to book her for their weddings if they are not comfortable with her style.