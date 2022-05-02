Singer Angella Katatumba took her fans by surprise when she recently disclosed that there was once a period in her life when she only fed on ice cubes for about three weeks.

The Black Market Records (BMR) singer opened up about her life struggles saying that she fed on ice cubes for three weeks when she was dumped by her ex-husband during her stay in the USA.

She stated that when she was dumped, she was broke with her bank balance counting zero and had nothing to do but only feed on ice cubes.

Also Read: Angella Katatumba still open to new relationships

Fortunately, she managed to go through the challenging moment because she was nursing a heartbreak that left her feeling dejected and unworthy.

She went on to explain that she even feared to call her parents back home to request for financial help since she felt embarrassed about what was going on in her life.

Katatumba thanks God for having made her overcome the situation in a miraculous way although she lost 38kgs during those three weeks.