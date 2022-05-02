It is official that Buganda’s Princess Sheila Nvannugi is off the single’s radar after she introduced the love of her life to her parents and relatives on Friday, last week.

Princess Nvannugi did everything possible to keep her marital ceremonies very secret but the eagle-eyed snoops didn’t allow her plans materialize.

She tried to sneak her husband by holding the functions during the night but her efforts were let down by one of the individuals who tipped journalists about her introduction ceremony.

The gentleman who swept Princess Nvannugi off her feet has been with her for 8 years and most people have been calling him her personal assistant.

Others knew him as her bodyguard and also nicknamed him ‘Kabode’. Most times while in public, Nvannungi often introduced him as her brother.

During the ceremony, Princess Nvannugi promised to treat her husband the best way she can and vowed to love him to the fullest.