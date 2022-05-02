Mukabya Junior – a fast-rising singer and son to legendary Kadongo Kamu singer Willy Mukabya a.k.a Ssabasanyusa – wants to use music to help young people in Uganda.

Due to his love for music, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. His recently released love song Nze Akufa, is receiving good airplay.

He also works as the Head of the Technical Department in Stadium Management at SuperSport in South Africa.

My job makes me get surrounded by beautiful girls so I make sure I am professional in all I do. Mukabya Junior

He shared with us his music journey and how it feels to be a son of veteran musician;

Briefly tells us who Mukabya Junior is

I am a young, fast-rising singer born to Kadongo Kamu veteran musician Willy Mukabya. Currently, I am based in South Africa though I am always in and out of Uganda. I work with SuperSport SA as Head of Technical Department in Stadium Management.

Why didn’t you do the same music style as your father Willy Mukabya?

Hahahah. My father’s generation of music boomed at their time. I couldn’t do the same music in this new and young generation. I needed to do music that fits this generation. Freestyle music.

How does it feel to be a veteran singer’s son?

This is challenging, but in a good way. Everyone around me expects me to be at my best all the time. That makes me work so hard. On the other side, I use my father’s legacy to get some connections through.

Do you use your father’s legacy to get what you want in this music industry?

I really don’t use his legacy to get what I want because in this generation, it might not apply. Yes, a few things here and there, I can use his name but all in all I stand as a man to build my own legacy.

When was your first time in the studio?

My first time in the studio was just before my birthday. I told myself to first stabilize financially so that I can manage myself. Music in Uganda is not easy.

I entered the studio and composed the song I thought I needed and named it ‘Nze Akufa’. I had my friend Big Davie and it was written by Chozen Blood.

When the song was released, the whole world shocked me. Music fans welcomed it. It has trended like nothing. I am so excited about it too.

Who writes most of your songs then?

Apparently, I have Chozen Blood and I am looking at many other writers for my new projects.

Being based in South Africa, how do you promote your music to penetrate the Ugandan Audience?

This is not simple. I am just looking up to a group of genuine people who I will be using to promote my music. I am making more and more connections. But also, I am looking forward to letting my good music promote itself.

Let’s talk about your latest song, what is the message behind it?

My latest song talks about a woman I am madly in love with. Sometimes love is unfair and you don’t get what you give.

So I sat down and composed the love song “Nze Akuffa”. I found it difficult to prove my love for her. In the song, I explain to her that if she knew how much I love her, she would love me back.

As a young and handsome man, how do you handle the ever tagging girls?

I don’t use my looks to seduce girls. When I look at a beautiful girl, I just want to get the good out of her. I look at girls like any other human being who is around me to work. Not the other way round. My job makes me get surrounded by beautiful girls so I make sure I am professional in all I do.

Ugandan girls versus South African girls

Okayyyy! SA girls are really beautiful. Very beautiful but Ugandan girls are well gifted. By well gifted I mean they know what to do in bed. SA girls are boring and a little laid back.

The only good thing about SA girls is that they never lie. She will tell you openly what she thinks and wants. A Ugandan girl will tell a lie to get what she wants.

We know celebs and girls are inseparable. Have you ever had a one night stand with a random girl. Maybe those you shoot videos with?

I have not yet experienced such. And I don’t expect myself to do such in the near future.

What do you want Ugandans to know you for?

My dream is to pull the attention of the most talented people in the world to know Uganda has many big talents. I want to use the microphone to reach out and help the young people in Uganda.

Your last remarks

I thank all the fans and media people that look out for the talents. I thank my dad, Willy Mukabya, who has raised me up. I thank the SuperSport team that believes in me and is always here to support.

And to the rest of Ugandan and music lovers all over the world, just listen to my song.