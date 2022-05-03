Fast-rising Nigerian singer Fave SZN has confirmed that she is Ugandan bound just a few days after Fireboy held a soldout show at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

GodsFavour Chidozie a.k.a Fave SZN, is a Nigerian Singer, Vocalist, and Songwriter popularly known for her songs ‘Baby Riddim’ and ‘Beautifully’.

Through her Twitter handle on Monday afternoon, the 22-year-old revealed that she will be coming to Uganda.

“UGANDAAAA I’m comingggg!!!! Who’s showing me around??? Tour guides apply here pls,” she wrote.

Also Read: Tiwa Savage Ready For Second Performance In Uganda Next Month

In another tweet, she revealed that she wants to learn how to swim. “I want to learn how to swim. please note,” she added.

It is not really clear yet when she will be landing in Uganda and what she will be doing in the +256 as no promoter has confirmed booking her for a performance.

See more I want to learn how to swim. please note💋 https://t.co/6BBfuUqJN1 — Fave (@faveszn) May 2, 2022

With that information still withheld, Fave SZN joins the ever-growing list of West African celebrities who have visited Uganda since the night economy reopened.

Ruger, Chike, DJ Neptune, and Fireboy DML have already held big shows in the Pearl of Africa with the likes of Tiwa Savage still awaiting.

About Fave SZN

Born GodsFavour Chidozie on 13th March 2000, Fave SZN is a Nigerian Afro-fusion Singer and Songwriter.

She is endorsed to emPawa Africa, a record label founded by global superstar Mr Eazi in November 2018.

In 2019, Fave released her first single titled “M.O.M.M.S” meaning (Me or Mask My Sins) but it didn’t receive much recognition.

Her first EP project ‘Anywhere But Here’ was released on 7th November 2020.

Fave became a sensation online after she released her single “Beautifully” which gained lots of attention in the media space, and later spiced it up with her last single “Body Riddim”.