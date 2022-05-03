Eid day was another day to remember by Galaxy FM’s Bazinnyi as thousands filled up Jahazi Pier Munyonyo to enjoy their annual fun filled event dubbed “Zzina Beach Carnival.

The Zzina Beach Carnival is the official after party of the Zzina Awards where the winners come to celebrate with their fans.

This year, it was headlines by performances from the Legendary Jose Chameleone, Fik Fameica, Ykee Benda, Winnie Nwagi, Feffe Buusi, David Lutalo, Karole Kasita, Kataleya & Kandle, Hellen Lukoma & Aroma.

With the Galaxy FM presenters and deejays taking centre stage as early as 2pm, the performances kicked off with young talents.

David Lutalo then hit stage at 5pm to kick start the show that went on till 10pm with an epic performance from Fik Fameica closing the show.

Below are some of the moments captured from the carnival: