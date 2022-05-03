BBS TV presenter and Actress Dianah Nabatanzi did some self-seeking and vowed to ignore her past going forward as she turned a year older on 2nd May.

For a couple of years, Dianah Nabatanzi has turned herself into a celebrity of sorts but her image is soiled with a couple of controversial stories.

Her ex-lover Emmanuel Lwasa is often mentioned besides her name and lately, reports that she is in a relationship with singer Mr. Lee of the B2C Entertainment trio have been making rounds.

It’s been a trying time with all the storm that has natured a part of my life. I won’t be trapped in the darkness of shattered minds & today I leave the shadows of the past in the past Dianah Nabatanzi

Just recently, the beautiful TV presenter publicly trashed the reports and asked fellow media people to stop spreading false propaganda.

As she celebrated a new age, Nabatanzi acknowledged that it has been a trying time but she is choosing to move on from the past.

Now in her early thirties, she says she forgoves herself because she deserves peace, and is ready to live life without regrets.

Below is her full birthday message to herself:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Today I start another chapter of my life. I forgive myself because I deserve peace. I love the woman I’ve become, with all the flaws, imperfections & no regrets for being human. I still choose to celebrate myself for being who I am, for understanding me better, finding myself & choosing me first. It’s been a trying time with all the storm that has natured a part of my life. I wont be trapped in the darkness of shattered minds & today I leave the shadows of the past in the past. To the ones I inspire, just accept me the way I am, because this is who I am. Thank you for loving me, believing in me & supporting my career. Am welcoming my new age with pride & starting another journey of my life called “acceptance” it’s a walk of choice, let’s walk together with love, because it’s the only way to start all over again. THANK YOU LORD…THANK YOU MY FAMILY. Dianah Nabatanzi