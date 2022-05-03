In December 2017, Swangz Avenue’s songstress Winnie Nwagi had a violent break up with fellow singing boyfriend Generale Zaabu formerly know as Joshua Czar’bu.

According to rumors, Generale Zaabu failed to meet his roles and duties as a man at home which included paying bills, hence the break up.

Further reports based on Nwagi’s snapchat thread indicated that Generale Zaabu was a silent, violent, and very dangerous man.

When the story broke out, very few got to listen to Zaabu’s side and up to date, no one clearly knows his story.

Also Read: Singer Winnie Nwagi Breaks Up With Lover After a Nasty Brawl

While shading light on his break up with Nwagi during an interview with Galaxy FM’s Mr. Henrie, Zaabu disclosed that his falling apart with the “Musawo” singer disorganized the whole of his life.

He further explained that he went through depression and had to take a break from music for some good period as he tried to recover from the absurd incident.

While being hosted on radio, he took the opportunity and apologized to Nwagi following their break up.