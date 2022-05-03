Uganda Breweries on Friday rewarded Henry Nkurunziza – a grand prize winner of the #UBLAt75 giveaway campaign that has been running on Sanyu FM for 75 days.

For 75 days, different radio listeners have been winning special hampers from the brewery as part of our 75th anniversary after calling in and answering simple questions about our 75-year journey, UBL products and activities over time.

The grand prize winner was selected from among the past winners using a raffle draw that was conducted at Sanyu FM by presenters Timothy CODE and Jaluo who were assisted by UBL Corporate Relations Manager, Brenda Kobutungi.

Mr. Nkurunziza received a brand new 43’ LG Smart TV and a special gift hamper with some of his favourite drinks from Uganda Breweries.

He couldn’t hide his excitement upon receiving the gifts and thanked the brewery for remembering to make consumers like him part of the celebrations.

“I called in and answered my questions correctly. I was called into the station and given my gift hamper. I did not imagine that on this day I would win something else as grand as this. Thank you, Uganda Breweries,” he said.

Asked what his message to Sanyu FM listeners and UBL consumers was, Nkurunziza urged them to drink alcohol responsibly.

“The one thing that UBL has always emphasized is responsible drinking and I think it is a good thing. That is what I will tell consumers as well. Please drink better not more,” Mr. Nkurunziza added.

Speaking at the handover, Brenda Kobutungi applauded everyone that participated in the campaign and thanked them for being part of the #UBLAt75 campaign.

She said, “This giveaway was one of the activities that we engaged in as UBL to celebrate 75 years with our consumers and made them part of celebrations of products and a company that they have grown to love and own as part of their heritage.”

Uganda Breweries started operations in Uganda in 1946 and produced the first beer – Bell Lager in 1950 making it the first beer brewed in Uganda.

Across our 75-year journey, the brewery has been a leader in innovation – coming up with excellent products to fit market demands while also excelling as a business, employer and corporate citizen.

#UBLAt75 activities and celebrations officially kicked off in 2021 but have spilt over to 2022 to accommodate as many stakeholders as possible. Toast to 75.