Reports have it that Andrew Kabuura could be the latest addition to the Naguru-based NBS Television following his resignation from NTV Uganda.

Having hosted the “NTV Pressbox” sports for a couple of years, Andrew Kabuura resigned from NTV Uganda.

According to a statement released by the show’s Twitter page, the show will not go on and this ends its four year reign at the station.

Just a day later, the seasoned sports journalist was seen at the Next Media premises with the likes of Samson Kasumba.

On Tuesday, reports started spreading revealing how Kabuura had been recruited by Next Media to host a similar sports show on NBS Television.

As if to confirm the reports, Next Media CEO Kin Kariisa left a cryptic tweet on Tuesday evening by adding an exclamation mark to a photo of Kabuura at the NBS TV premises.

More information about the move is yet to be revealed with NBS Television still tight-lipped on the development.

Kabuura could be joining many former workmates including MC Kats, Zahara Totto, Douglas Lwanga, Anatalia Ozze, among others who moved to NBS from NTV.

We await for the official communication but the hints are precisely in black and white.