Celebrity couple Anne Kansiime and Skylanta feature on track number 9 off Beenie Gunter’s ‘Elevated’ album which was released on 18th April 2022.

According to Beenie Gunter, the ‘Elevated’ album is “inspired by God being at the forefront of Beenie Gunter’s everything in life.”

Several tracks on the 21-track body of work continue to show the singer’s versatility

The Guntalk City CEO features popular comedienne Anne Kansiime and her husband Skylanta on track 9 of the album.

Skylanta is a multifaceted artist whose music side has always been showcased om festivals. Anne Kansiime, despite being renowned as a comedian, has music roots in her.

The two link up on Beenie Gunter’s “We Cyaa Send Back” which starts off with Kansiime’s hilarious 38-second intro.

By large, it is a motivational song in which the message of persistence, hard work, and no giving up is preached.

Skylanta’s verse is sang in his native language and English before Beenie sweeps in with his trademark Patois flow to give the song the energy We Cyaa Send Back.

‘Elevated- Album Track List

  1. Nuh Regular
  2. Take Yuh On A Trip
  3. Cyaa Sidung
  4. Blessing Ah Blessing
  5. Skul Dem
  6. Still I Go High
  7. A Winner
  8. Dreams Come True
  9. We Cyaa Send Back (feat. Anne Kansiime, Skylanta)
  10. Trust Di Process
  11. Shot Iz Mine
  12. Meant Fi Dis
  13. Pull Her Hair (feat. Ahlam Lamu)
  14. Dem Don’t Matter
  15. Bullet Sending
  16. Still show Love
  17. Everyday Jah In I Cruise
  18. She Falling For A Soldier
  19. Talk Truth
  20. Say What You’re Saying (feat. Melissa Mulungi)
  21. Mo Life, Mo Vibez

The album is available for streaming on different online streaming sites.

