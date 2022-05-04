Celebrity couple Anne Kansiime and Skylanta feature on track number 9 off Beenie Gunter’s ‘Elevated’ album which was released on 18th April 2022.

According to Beenie Gunter, the ‘Elevated’ album is “inspired by God being at the forefront of Beenie Gunter’s everything in life.”

Several tracks on the 21-track body of work continue to show the singer’s versatility

The Guntalk City CEO features popular comedienne Anne Kansiime and her husband Skylanta on track 9 of the album.

Skylanta is a multifaceted artist whose music side has always been showcased om festivals. Anne Kansiime, despite being renowned as a comedian, has music roots in her.

The two link up on Beenie Gunter’s “We Cyaa Send Back” which starts off with Kansiime’s hilarious 38-second intro.

By large, it is a motivational song in which the message of persistence, hard work, and no giving up is preached.

Skylanta’s verse is sang in his native language and English before Beenie sweeps in with his trademark Patois flow to give the song the energy We Cyaa Send Back.

Take a listen to the song below:

‘Elevated- Album Track List

Nuh Regular Take Yuh On A Trip Cyaa Sidung Blessing Ah Blessing Skul Dem Still I Go High A Winner Dreams Come True We Cyaa Send Back (feat. Anne Kansiime, Skylanta) Trust Di Process Shot Iz Mine Meant Fi Dis Pull Her Hair (feat. Ahlam Lamu) Dem Don’t Matter Bullet Sending Still show Love Everyday Jah In I Cruise She Falling For A Soldier Talk Truth Say What You’re Saying (feat. Melissa Mulungi) Mo Life, Mo Vibez

The album is available for streaming on different online streaming sites.