Beenie Gunter’s new album, ‘Elevated’, is a cocktail of hope, faith, courage, love, blessings, no regrets, and so much more.

Talent Africa Group singer Beenie Gunter, real name Crescent Baguma, released a brand new music album on 18th April 2022.

The album dubbed “Elevated” is inspired by God being at the forefront of Beenie Gunter’s everything in life.

He sings about so many positives yet still not relenting on acknowledging the challenges faced everyday in this world.

Hope, faith, and the “never give up” attitude are sold to the listener through the lyrics of different songs on the new album.

We have faced the struggles and the struggles have faced us. Now we are the face of real success, which is joy and happiness – an Elevated Mind and Spirit. We come to win, anytime we in. It is exactly why we sing. My best friend, Jesus elevated on Easter Monday, we Elevated. Beenie Gunter

Beenie Gunter features several local stars on the album including Ahlam Lamu on “Pull Her Hair”, Melissa Mulungi on “Say What You’re Saying”, Anne Kansiime and Skylanta on “We Cyaa Send Back”.

Production of the different tracks was done by Luca Sivette, Boris – The Legendary Dancehall Producer, Stamma Terror of Terror Family Production, Jamaica, Mesh Pan, and A Steyn.

‘Elevated- Album Track List

Nuh Regular Take Yuh On A Trip Cyaa Sidung Blessing Ah Blessing Skul Dem Still I Go High A Winner Dreams Come True We Cyaa Send Back (feat. Anne Kansiime, Skylanta) Trust Di Process Shot Iz Mine Meant Fi Dis Pull Her Hair (feat. Ahlam Lamu) Dem Don’t Matter Bullet Sending Still Show Love Everyday Jah In I Cruise She Falling For A Soldier Talk Truth Say What You’re Saying (feat. Melissa Mulungi) Mo Life, Mo Vibez

The album is available for streaming on different online streaming sites.