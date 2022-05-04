Singer Mansoor Ssemanda alias King Saha has hinted on running for a Member of Parliament seat in the 2026 general elections.

King Saha dropped the hint as he responded to a question concerning rumors that have been ongoing alleging that he is eyeing a political seat.

He confirmed the reports and added how he has a neighbor who has been always requesting him to contest for a political office.

Before going for parliament, King Saha wants to use the UMA elections as his base to gain support from fellow artistes and the rest of the public.

King Saha also promised to boost the music industry after he emerges victorious in the UMA elections.

He also vowed to work with all his enemies and critics including Bebe Cool.