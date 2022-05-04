NBS TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba says she replaced her lost phone with a limited edition 24 karat Gold plated iPhone13.

In March, while on a trip in Ghana, Sheilah Gashumba lost her phone while partying on a night out.

As she expressed her sadness of losing her iPhone13, the gossip columns began talking about the possibility of her nudes leaking.

Well, neither the phone nor the nudes have been seen since – or maybe, just not yet!

The self-styled Lil Stunner, however, has replaced it with even a better version which she unveiled on Tuesday evening.

On her Instagram stories, Sheilah revealed that her new possession is a limited edition 24 karat gold plated iPhone13.

Lost my phone in Ghana so I decided to replace it with a 24KT GOLD plated iPhone13 from Dubai!! Limited edition. Sheilah Gashumba

It is not yet revealed how much the new phone cost her but she is happy. She popped champagne on Tuesday night to celebrate.

Apart from her job on television, Sheilah Gashumba is an events host, socialite, influencer, and brand ambassador for several brands.

Congratulations Sheilah!