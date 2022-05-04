UK-based Ugandan artiste VJOJ believes that his next release, a collaboration with UK artist Crystxl King dubbed ‘Weakness’, will cause waves on the UK and international Afrobeat scene this summer.

Born and raised in Uganda, VJOJ is a UK-signed Afrobeat Artist, Producer, and Film Director who has joined creative forces with London-born Singer/Songwriter, and Social Entrepreneur Crystxl King.

Crystxl King’s roots are set within the Caribbean islands of Dominica and St Lucia. She links up with VJOJ to deliver something special to the international Afrobeats scene this summer 2022.

Cadently laced with multiple layers of cultural tones, ‘Weakness’ features seductive lyrics honing mixed English and Caribbean twang, garnished with the poetically enrapturing Ugandan language, Luganda.

The product of the two London residents having penned and delivered a very special Afrobeat song incites the belief that it can cross the transatlantic airwaves to create mass international appeal matched with a music video that is the vision of afro-futurism and black excellence.

Also Read: VjOj sets focus back home in Uganda

The two artists created magic when they came together to shoot an epic visual with the concept written and co-directed by Crystxl King herself and filmed by VJOJ’s own company Firstchoice Filmz based in the UK.

The music video for Weakness showcases the artists in a relationship as King and Queen in plush royal futuristic surroundings, with Crystxl, through her power and seduction being the only ‘weakness’ of the bold and powerful King VJOJ.

The video explores vulnerability in relationships and provides a beautifully delivered vision of black love.

About VJOJ

A former Dj at Club Laface, PierOne, Mcqueen, Rio, and also having played at Ministry of Sound, VjOj is a BEFTA Award winner (2019) and ADIA Award winner for Best Afrobeat Artist of the year.

With electric energy on stage, VJOJ performed at the O2 Indigo and is one of Uganda’s most booked artists, having had a strong roster of concerts in Kenya, South Africa, Bangai, Spain, Paris, London, Manchester and many more.

VjOj has collaborated with a number of top stars including the legendary Awilo Longomba on a song titled Sekemba which has more than 8 million views on YouTube.

About Crystxl King

Crystxl King perfected her craft on the live circuit with an applaudable record of performances including performing alongside/supporting the likes of Omar, Ed Sheeran, Dru Hill, and RnB star Joe Thomas.

She has as well been a support act for De La Soul at London’s Jazz Café and headlining at Sardinia’s famous jazz club B Flat in Italy.

Her most recent release of the single ‘Bodygroove’ with 90s Garage Legends Architechs has exceeded 11 million worldwide streams on Spotify.

A Social Entrepreneur, Crystxl King runs the Community Interest Company ‘She Inspired Her CIC’ in London, dedicated to providing opportunities for women and youth, and has a forthcoming global project working collaboratively to assist in the reconstruction of and production of water wells for St Mary’s School, Kabukoiwas, Uganda.

Crystxl was the placard bearer for team Uganda at the 2012 Olympics in London and Winner of Women’s Business of the Year (Rising Stars Awards, Newham), and Community Business of the Year (ATBSS Awards London 2019).

Set to cause major waves across the international music space, ‘Weakness’ will be released on all major music platforms on Friday 27th May 2022.