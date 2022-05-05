Da Hares singer David Lutalo survived an accident as he was heading back to his home in Bunamwaya late on Wednesday night.

The accident that left his Harrier Kawundo damaged was caused by a heavy truck that failed to go up the hill.

The truck driver did everything he could to save other people by turning it in a way that it blocked the road.

David Lutalo’s car was damaged because it was the one right behind the truck at the time of the accident.

Fortunately, he did not sustain any serious injuries.

Lutalo’s car is apparently parked at the Bunamwaya Police Station as he demands that it’s repaired by the truck driver.

David Lutalo reportedly relocated to Bunamwaya after leaving his wife’s home in Makindye following a violent broke up.