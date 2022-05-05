The Dream Weekend presenter DJ Aludah, real name James Mugume, will reportedly leave Radiocity 97FM at the start of next month.

Past months have seen switches by media personalities from one station to the other. Some have also retired from the work.

DJ Aludah seems to be the latest addition to the list of radio personalities looking for a change in working environment.

On Wednesday afternoon, the seasoned deejay sent out a cryptic tweet in which he seems to reveal that his time at the Bugolobi-based radio station is coming to an end.

“All I have to say is, its been an absolute pleasure. 4 more weeks,” his tweet read.

In the replies to the tweet are congratulatory messages from friends, thanking Aludah for the job well done.

All I have to say is, ITS BEEN AN ABSOLUTE PLEASURE. 💯

4more Weeks.



4more Weeks. pic.twitter.com/atwccESN5X — Sir. Aludah 👑 (@DjAludah) May 4, 2022

Fellow media personality Kella McKenzie asked that he gets a proper send off by his employees for the amazing job he has done.

McKenzie said, “You have done an amazing job. You deserve a proper send off. I know they are very loving people, they will do it right!”

DJ Aludah has been at the station for over ten years.