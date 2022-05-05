This weekend, the Purple Party Tour heads East to Mbale with a long list of performers lined up courtesy of Club Pilsener.

Media personality and events promoter Douglas Lwanga has over the years developed his Purple Party events brand through regional tours.

This year, the much anticipated event heads out to the Eastern part of Uganda at Mbale SS Grounds on Saturday 7th May 2022.

Purple Party partnered with NBL brand Club Pilsener to bring out the best of the event and the vybe is already being felt.

Read Also: SA’s Sun-El Musician puts up an electrifying performance at Club Pilsener’s ‘Brunch In House’ show

Top notch artistes have already confirmed their presence and Club Pilsener will also be giving out goodies to the revelers on D-day.

Deejays, emcees, comedians, and many other entertainers are also on board. Entrance charges to the event include; 5k (Kids), 10k (Ordinary), 20k (VIP), and VVIP (500k).

Line up of performers:

Eddy Kenzo

Pallaso

Nina Roz

An-known Prosper

Zex Bilangilangi

Mesach Semakula

Rickman

Feffe Bussi

Grenade

Baza Baza

Liam Voice

Eezzy

MC Mariachi

DJ Roja

DVJ Mercy Pro

DJ ElNicho

DJ Zato

Sheilah Gashumba

MC Isaac

MC Casmir

Frencha Neza

Titus Vybez

Etc

See more

You cannot miss this for anything!