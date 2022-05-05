This weekend, the Purple Party Tour heads East to Mbale with a long list of performers lined up courtesy of Club Pilsener.
Media personality and events promoter Douglas Lwanga has over the years developed his Purple Party events brand through regional tours.
This year, the much anticipated event heads out to the Eastern part of Uganda at Mbale SS Grounds on Saturday 7th May 2022.
Purple Party partnered with NBL brand Club Pilsener to bring out the best of the event and the vybe is already being felt.
Top notch artistes have already confirmed their presence and Club Pilsener will also be giving out goodies to the revelers on D-day.
Deejays, emcees, comedians, and many other entertainers are also on board. Entrance charges to the event include; 5k (Kids), 10k (Ordinary), 20k (VIP), and VVIP (500k).
Line up of performers:
- Eddy Kenzo
- Pallaso
- Nina Roz
- An-known Prosper
- Zex Bilangilangi
- Mesach Semakula
- Rickman
- Feffe Bussi
- Grenade
- Baza Baza
- Liam Voice
- Eezzy
- MC Mariachi
- DJ Roja
- DVJ Mercy Pro
- DJ ElNicho
- DJ Zato
- Sheilah Gashumba
- MC Isaac
- MC Casmir
- Frencha Neza
- Titus Vybez
- Etc
You cannot miss this for anything!