After just about three years at XFM, XAM morning show presenter Faiza Fabs Salima has left the Industrial Area-based radio station.

Always smiley and bubbly, Faiza Salima has been the face and voice of happiness each morning for the XAM listeners on XFM.

That, however, has come to an end today morning after Faiza revealing that her journey at the station has come to an end.

On her WhatsApp status, Fazia has noted how sad it is to say goodbye to an amazing team and brand that she has worked with for years.

On Twitter, she further reveals that it has been a blessing working at XFM. She thanks the listeners for dedicating their time to listen to the XAM show.

My time on XFM has been nothing short of a blessing and that is all because of YOU. So as I say goodbye to XFM and in particular my XAM family, I want to thank you for dedicating 4 hours of your mornings to spend time with me. My heart is full. Faiza Salima

XFM has also confirmed the news and thanked Faiza for always brightening the mornings before wishing her blessings on her next move.

“It’s been a wonderful journey with you brightening up our mornings. Wishing you blessings on your next move. You’re appreciated,” XFM tweeted.

The bubbly media personality is yet to reveal her next move but we have been tipped that she will stick to radio.

According to unconfirmed reports, Faiza will be heading over to Naguru to join Next Media’s NXT Radio.

Well done Faiza. Best of luck in your next endeavours!