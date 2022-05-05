Blackman Entertainment boss Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady has distanced himself from rumors suggesting that he converted from Christianity to Islam because he wanted to be in multiple relationships.

Geosteady came out to clear the air during an interview on Sanyuka TV as he was being asked whether it is one of the reasons why he parted ways with his baby mama Prima Kadarshi.

He also denied being forced to convert to Islam by a rich man’s daughter who he had fallen in love with.

Speaking the truth, matters involving in being different relationship, I can’t handle it. For sure I can’t and I don’t want to be despised by ladies. Now I handle my life in a very respectful style. Geosteady

He also made a statement about co-parenting with Prima saying that it came in a very smart way and at a good timing.

Geosteady also said that he now wants the public to respect the mother to his children.

While speaking about his relationship with Mr. Henrie, Geosteady maintained that he holds no grudge or bad energy against the Galaxy FM presenter.