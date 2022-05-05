Socialite Judith Heard is pleased with Winnie Nwagi’s dresscode and asks fans not to be bothered because it relates with her music style.

For a while now, Winnie Nwagi has been fronted as one of the celebrities with the most skimpy dresscode and raunchy stage performances.

This is how she feels comfortable and she looks amazing to me. I would never tell Winnie Nwagi to change her dresscode for anything… Judith Heard

Socialite and model Judith Heard asks fans need to learn how to respect celebrities in their comfort zones.

“I choose how to look. I might be a celebrity, yes, you’re going to look at me and admire me but can you admire me in my comfort zone? We all have different ways of dressing, every woman should be respected no matter how they dress,” JH said.

Judith Heard stressed that she is a big fan of Nwagi’s style and would never ask her to change it because it also relates with the kind of music she does.

She emphasized that fans shouldn’t be bothered by the Firebaby’s dresscode as long she is comfortable with it.

“If Winnie Nwagi is a dancehall queen, why should you be bothered by how she dresses? This is how she feels comfortable and she looks amazing to me. I would never tell Winnie Nwagi to change her dresscode for anything because it also comes with the job she is doing and the kind of music she is doing,” JH added.

Further, JH emphasized that skimpy dresscode shouldn’t be a reason for the artists to be sexually harassed by fans.

Rema is doing wedding music and that’s her own life. She chooses how to dress, Winnie chooses how to dress, I choose how to dress, everybody should be free to be who they want to be, dress how they want to dress and that doesn’t mean you can actually sexually harass these people. Our dresscode shouldn’t matter. Judith Heard