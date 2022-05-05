Unfortunate news reaching us reveals that Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha’s ex-baby mama, Sarah Nakuya passed on after battling Pneumonia for six days.

Sarah Nakuya was immediately laid to rest at her ancestral home since the religion she was practicing permits a deceased person to be buried immediately after their passing.

Before passing on, Sarah Nakuya’s close friends explained that she was attacked by serious pneumonia and was rushed to Mulago Intensive Care Unit where she breathed her last.

Early this year, the late Sarah Nakuya accused Pastor Mondo of child neglect as she explained that he dumped their child.

The bitter 28-year-old Nakuya went on to brand Pastor Mondo as a crook and liar. It is reported that Pastor Mondo sent the family Shs170k that helped them retrieve the corpse out of Mulago hospital mortuary.

The late’s mother has called upon well-wishers to give her a hand in taking care of her two sons that she left behind since Pastor Mondo fled the country.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!