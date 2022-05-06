Local radio station Capital FM Uganda has confirmed rapper Fik Fameica, Sheebah Karungi, Bebe Cool and a number of other top entertainers for their tour in Fort Portal.

The tour which is slated to take place tomorrow (Saturday May 7th) at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal City will be the second of the many destinations that the radio station intends to visit as part of their Capital Goes National Tour.

In partnership with Club Pilsener, a number of events are being held across the country to celebrate the biggest and best Ugandan English radio station which has stayed at the top of the radio industry for over 30 years.

The tours, according to Capital FM officials will also deliver a one of a kind experience to Capital FM’s loyal fans and presenters in different towns, regions and cities around the country.

Earlier in March, the first celebration was held at Nkore Place in Mbarara City. It attracted thousands of Capital FM fans who were treated to scintillating entertainment by Uganda’s best entertainers and allowed the fans an opportunity to rub shoulders with their favorite presenters.

In Fort Portal, Capital FM fans will enjoy performances from Bebe Cool, Fik Fameica, Sheebah, Gravity Omutujju, Ray G, Omega 256, T-Paul alongside all Capital FM deejays and other local performers from the area.

“Tours such as these provide unique opportunities for us as a Brand to reach out to and celebrate with our consumers. It is in our DNA as Club Pilsener to enable our consumer to unleash their inner self and this tour will help us reach out to those in Fort Portal city with the same vibe,” said Joel Galla, Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums.

We had a very good experience in Mbarara and we are confident that we’ll have an even better one this weekend in Fort Portal,” he added.

The Capital FM team have already camped in Fort Portal in anticipation of Saturday’s showdown.