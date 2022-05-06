Following her exit from XFM, Faiza Salima has been announced as the newest co-host of the D’Mighty Breakfast show on 933 KFM.

After three years of hosting the XAM morning show on XFM, Faiza Salima officially parted ways with the industrial area-based station on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Faiza announced her departure through a statement shared on social media in which she thanked the listeners and her former employers.

Immediately, speculations started making rounds on what her next move would be, with some rumors indicating that she was bound to join NXT Radio.

On Friday morning, however, it was confirmed how the bubbly radio presenter had joined Namugongo-based radio station, 933 KFM.

The news was broken by KFM through Tweet in which it was revealed that Faiza Salima will be co-hosting the D’Mighty Breakfast show together with Brian Mulondo.

Faiza will commence her duties at KFM on Monday 9th May 2022 on the show that airs from Monday to Friday every week starting 6am to 10am.

BREAKING: Now on #D'MightyBreakfast, we welcome another queen to the biggest breakfast show 🎉🔥 @Faizafabz you are welcome! A grand welcome from @BrianMulondo awaits you on Monday.

Catch this duo every week, Monday to Friday, 6-10 am.



Catch this duo every week, Monday to Friday, 6-10 am. pic.twitter.com/MWqGd02CNf — 933 KFM (@933kfm) May 6, 2022

Congratulations Faiza on your big move and we wish you the best of luck!