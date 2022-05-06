Towards the end of April, musician, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Halima Namakula went public and opened up about her relationship status.

The Ekimbewo fame singer boldly disclosed how she is single and on a hunt for someone she would like to call her lover and comforter in her aging life.

The 62-year-old Halima said she wants a person of a younger age than she is (55-58) and that he should be financially stable because she needs someone to treat her of good.

She also explained that she wants a man who will babysit her like a young child since she wants to be shown much love and affection so that her followers stop pressurizing her on getting a lover.

Ever since she went public, we were yet to see anyone express interest in her something that was sending negative signals and had left many wondering if there are no serious men interested in her.

The good news we bring you is that youngster rapper Patrick Sseyonjo a.k.a Fresh Kid’s dad, Fresh Daddy has at last shown interest in Halima.

Speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV’s UnCut show, Fresh Daddy availed himself for Halima Namakula saying that since he is also single and searching, he thinks they can make a perfect bond as a couple.

Sometime back, I saw Halima Namakula on TV saying she was searching for someone to fall in love with. Fortunately, I’m available and still single since am in the age bracket she wants a man from. If she is steady without having other guys out there, she can give me a call and set the ball rolling. I don’t want things of competing with others. For the case of money, we will figure it out though she seems to have more money than I do. Fresh Daddy

Fresh Daddy availed himself as he was premiering his new song dubbed “Kaki Kobaaza“.