The son to late Sarah Nakuya and Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha has pleaded to his dad to do everything possible and under his means to show him as much love as he showed his mum.

The 11-year-old boy pleaded to Pastor Mondo following the passing of his mother who was providing almost each and everything he needed in life to be happy.

He requested Pastor Mondo to bury the grudge he had with his late mother Nakuya and take good care of him as he provides basic care such as paying his school fees, buying him clothes, and feeding him among other facilities that any growing youth requires.

Relatives to the late Sarah Nakuya vented their anger towards Pastor Mondo accusing him of beating the late when she had gone to his Church get some financial help for their son.

They, however, requested him to keep on sending them money to support his son so that he can attain the necessary education like any other young child.