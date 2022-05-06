Ragga-dancehall singer Solomon Ssentongo alias Ceaserous is now one of the highly educated artists we have in Uganda.

The Dangerous hit singer graduated with a Bachelors In Science degree today.

He shared the good news through his social media platforms thanking the Almighty God for having enabled him to complete his studies successfully.

Congratulations to me Bsc. Thank you Almighty God #mukamawamanyi Ceaserous

Upon sharing the amazing news, his followers stormed his comment section as they sent him heartwarming messages congratulations him for the new milestone reached.

So far, life looks good for Ceaserous as just a few weeks back, he went on his knee and proposed to his long-term girlfriend.

Congratulations Ceaserous!