Ugandan singer Renah Nalumansi lives to see another day after being involved in a motor accident on Thursday morning.

Self-styled Uganda’s Sweetheart Renah Nalumansi was involved in an accident while traveling along the Northern Bypass on Thurday morning.

Reportedly, Renah’s car was hit by a truck from behind, forcing it to hit the road safety barriers on the side of the road, leaving it heavily damaged.

Renah shared the news on her social media before thanking God for gifting her another chance to stay alive and sing for her fans.

Also Read: Renah Nalumansi shows off baby bump

Sharing the photos of her damaged car, the singer said that at the moment of the accident, she couldn’t believe she would take another breath.

I didn’t think I would take another breath. Thank you God for yet another chance to live and sing for my people. Thanks family, friends and fans for the help earlier today morning when I needed you most. Renah Nalumansi