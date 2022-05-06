Singer Green Daddy has trashed the allegations that he parted ways with his former singing partner Opa Fambo over women.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, Green Daddy explained that he separated with Opa Fambo in good terms without pulling any strings.

He stressed that Opa Fambo just woke up one day, approached him, and told him that he felt he would be better if he worked as a solo artist and that way, the duo broke up.

Also Read: Music Duo Capital Music Icons Hits Dead End

Honestly speaking, I and Opa Fambo we did not separate on bad terms. Opa Fambo just woke up one day and told me that he felt he would be better if he did his craft as a solo artist. But we did not break up because of women. Green Daddy

By the time the pair called it quits, they were one of the hottest duos in town with a hit song dubbed “Baatya” that had garnered massive air rotation from different media outlets.

Ever since they decided to take on solo music careers, they have each struggled to achieve even half way the success as they had while still a duo.