Basing on how tough the situations in the country are getting, NTV news anchor and Mwasuze Mutya presenter, Faridah Nakazibwe is contemplating on relocating to a different nation.

The mother of two opened up about what is on her mind and her plans to leave the country after thoroughly following the nations economy and compared it to the rate of corruption.

After making a conclusion, she expressed her worry in the high increasing rates of unemployment, poverty among many other issues and saw that the only option that is left is to leave the country, a thing she described as “painful”.

I have been attentively looking at Uganda’s economy versus the rate of corruption. I am worried things can only get worse. Relocating is painful but could be the closest solution for many people like me. Mulidde ku ky’emisana? Faridah Nakazibwe

Her Tweet has since triggered a lot of mixed reactions among her followers with some agreeing with her point whereas others where worried that she might also soon be on the way to leave nation media.

Since we don’t know much about her plans, we will just wait and see what step she takes next.