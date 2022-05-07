Former Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande started a foundation that aims at taking care of the girl child in a bid to change their lives.

The foundation desires to keep the girl child in school and tp house the homeless as one way to curb on the number of girls who drop out of school every year.

The Oliver Nakakande Foundation also looks forward to empowering teenage mothers who have dropped out of school.

Nakakande’s foundation sets out to also contain global warming and fighting poverty before it reaches catastrophic levels.

Also Read: Oliver Nakakande delighted upon being listed among the top 30 Miss Universe UAE

The beauty queen maintains that she has stepped up to address the environmental, social, and economic issues in a holistic way.

As a firm believer in Education for sustainable development (ESD), I have officially launched OLIVER NAKAKANDE FOUNDATION. Over the years, the collective activities of human beings have altered our ecosystems so that our very survival seems in danger because of changes more difficult to reverse every day. To contain global warming & fight poverty before it reaches catastrophic levels means addressing environmental, social and economic issues in a holistic way. @olivernakakandefoundation_ education programme aims to bring about the personal and societal transformation that is necessary to change course. Oliver Nakakande

See more

Congratulations Oliver on the new chapter!