After almost two and half years while signed under Nigeria’s Universal Music Group, Ugandan singer Irene Ntale has disclosed that her deal with the record label came to a wrap.

The reasons as to why the deal faced a painstaking miscarriage were not revealed by the former Swangz Avenue singer as she declined to talk much about it.

The only thing she maintained was that she had a quality time with the record label as the label fulfilled everything that had been promised.

The best benefit she recounts from the deal with the Nigerian record label is that she gained different contacts that can help her elevate her musical career.

She also revealed that she recorded several music projects with Universal Music Group.

I don’t want to talk about my deal with Universal Music Group because it is no longer in the picture. I did benefit a lot from the record label. A lot, a lot, a lot cause I learnt a lot, got different contacts and connections from different individuals who run music business and I am very grateful for that opportunity. I was recording music and working with them and that’s why I stayed in Nigeria for some time. Apparently, I’m going forward because the best things in life are in the future. Irene Ntale

Irene Ntale broke the silence about during an interview on Sanyuka TV with Kayz as he asked her about her dip in music.