Former Universal Music Group singer Irene Ntale has denied rumors that made rounds alleging that she was in a serious romantic relationship with a loaded Nigerian man.

The Ndaga singer poured cold water on the allegations while appearing on Sanyuka TV’s UnCut show as she opened up about her relationship status.

Nooo, I have never been in any romantic affair with any Nigerian guy. Irene Ntale

During the interview, Irene Ntale maintained that she is still single and yet to find a perfect man to be her lover.

Irene Ntale noted that she is still looking through several applications sent her way from different individuals who have expressed interest in her.

She explained that when she officially choses one, she will let the public know about it but for now, she is still single.