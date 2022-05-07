Celebrity couple of singer Rehema “Rema” Namakula Ssebunya and hubby Dr. Hamza Ssebunya is reportedly expecting to grow their family bigger with another child very soon.

The development comes through following rumors indicating that Rema Namakula is baking a ban in her oven.

The rumors were spread by Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Iculi during his visit at Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show where he let Rema’s secret out of the bag.

Isma Olaxess however did not reveal how old Rema’s pregnancy is.

Olaxess emphasized that Rema’s baby bump will be showing soon before asking the doubters to watch the space.

Rema Namakula and hubby Dr. Hamza welcomed their first child as a couple, Aaliyah Ssebunya, on 7th November 2021.

We wish the couple all the best!